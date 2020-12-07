Veteran executive Michael Sabia named next deputy minister of Finance
The prime minister has announced that veteran executive Michael Sabia will be the next deputy minister of Finance.
Sabia replaces Paul Rochon, who will become senior official at PCO
The prime minister has announced that veteran executive Michael Sabia will be the next deputy minister of Finance.
He will take the job effective Dec. 14.
Sabia replaces Paul Rochon, who will become senior official at the Privy Council Office.
Sabia is currently director at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy and chair of the board at the Canada Infrastructure Bank.
He previously worked at the Department of Finance and the Privy Council Office before joining the private sector and brings a great deal of corporate experience to the job.
He is a former chief executive of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and a former chief executive of BCE Inc.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.