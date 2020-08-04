Toronto Liberal MP resigns to helm Jewish human rights organization

Toronto MP Michael Levitt is resigning his seat as a Liberal backbencher to take a job with a prominent Jewish human rights organization.

As first reported in iPolitics, Levitt will become the president and CEO of the Canadian Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre for Holocaust Studies after representing the riding of York Centre since 2015.

"For those of us serving in elected office, political life can be incredibly intense, and it often becomes all-encompassing," Levitt said in a note to his constituents.

"It hasn't been without consequence to those I love most, and while it is an incredible privilege to serve the people of York Centre, I know deep down that now is the time for me to put family first and come back home, both physically and mentally."

Levitt said he has informed the Speaker of the House that his last day will be on Sept. 1.