Man who leaked Trudeau blackface photo says Canadians 'had a right to see it'

The man who says he sent the infamous blackface photo of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to Time magazine said he did so because the "Canadian public had a right to see it."

Last week, the American newsmagazine dropped a bombshell on the Canadian election campaign when it reported that Trudeau dressed in blackface and a turban back in 2001 for a gala event West Point Grey Academy, the private B.C. school Trudeau taught at 18 years ago.

Time reported that it had obtained the photo from Vancouver businessman Michael Adamson, who was identified as being "part of the West Point Grey Academy community."

Adamson released a statement Friday addressing the controversy.

"Earlier this month I communicated with a reporter from Time Magazine regarding the existence of a photograph showing Justin Trudeau wearing Brownface at an event while he was a teacher at West Point Grey Academy," he said in a written statement.

Michael Adamson, left, and his wife, Hisami Kumi Adamson. (Cornell University College of Architecture, Art, and Planning)

"As a past member of the WPGA community, I had been aware of gossip surrounding the existence of this photograph and was in a position to provide a copy of it from the school yearbook to the Time reporter."

Adamson requesting privacy

Adamson said he has never been a member of a political party and received no payment for releasing the image.

"My decision to provide it to Time Magazine was motivated solely by the belief that the Canadian public had a right to see it," he said.





Adamson said his written statement will be the only public comment he'll be making on the matter.

"I ask the media and others to respect my privacy and that of my family."

The night the West Point Grey Academy photo surfaced, Trudeau also admitted to wearing blackface in high school.

"I dressed up at a talent show and sang Day-O with makeup on," he told reporters.

The next morning, Global News reported a third instance, which the party later confirmed was filmed in the early 1990s.

That video shows Trudeau with his face, arms and legs covered in black makeup, raising his hands in the air while laughing and sticking out his tongue.