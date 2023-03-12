Content
Meta permanently ending news availability on its platforms in Canada starting today

Social media giant Meta says it has officially begun ending news availability on its platforms in Canada starting Tuesday.

Company says implementing new policy on its platforms will take a few weeks

Darren Major · CBC News ·
Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has been signalling the move was coming after the government passed its Online News Act, Bill C-18, in June. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has been signalling the move was coming after the government passed its Online News Act, Bill C-18, in June.

The law requires big tech giants like Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms.

"In order to provide clarity to the millions of Canadians and businesses who use our platforms, we are announcing today that we have begun the process of ending news availability permanently in Canada," Rachel Curran, Meta's head of public policy in Canada, said in a statement.

Implementing the changes on the company's platforms is expected to take a few weeks.

