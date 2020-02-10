Mental health group warns of 'echo pandemic' among traumatized health workers, vulnerable Canadians

A leading mental health advocacy organization is calling for more federal resources to cope with the threat of an "echo pandemic" afflicting front-line health care workers and other Canadians traumatized by COVID-19.

Margaret Eaton, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), said Canada already was failing to deliver adequate mental health services before the novel coronavirus struck, and warned that officials must act now to prepare for an expected surge in demand.

"We won't know the full picture for some time but given the global reach of COVID-19, our experience tells us the mental health impacts will be significant," she said.

Eaton, who is appearing as a witness before the House of Commons health of committee today, said the pandemic has already driven a rise in demand for mental health supports.

The CMHA branch in Nova Scotia, for example, normally takes in 25 calls for support a day. That has jumped to more than 700 calls a day, Eaton said.

"They're worried about contracting or spreading COVID-19. They're worried about their family and friends who might already be ill. And they're worried about losing their jobs and ability to make ends meet," she said.

People with serious mental illnesses and addictions are particularly vulnerable at a time when many are worried about housing and physical distancing in environments where infection control is "challenging, if not impossible," she said. Many of the services and treatments that help those vulnerable people have been suspended, elevating their risk of infection, loneliness and relapse, she added.

Eaton said Indigenous people are likely the most vulnerable and many community members are already experiencing serious mental health issues and high youth suicide rates.

Front line workers feeling fear, anger

With their limited access to social networks and technology, seniors also face increased risks of mental distress due to the pandemic, she said.

Eaton said health care workers and others on the front lines of the pandemic are dealing with degrees of fear and anger that are having negative effects on their mental health.

She said reports show many people in China, Italy and the U.S. who treated COVID-19 patients are now suffering from depression, anxiety, insomnia and distress.

In Italy, at least two nurses on the front lines of COVID-19 have reportedly died by suicide, she said.

Eaton called for a significant investment to ramp up programs to help deal with an anticipated spike in demand for mental health care supports due to COVID-19.

"With rapid government investment, we can immediately scale and ensure these proven programs have nationwide reach. A targeted investment for chapters located in less populated areas and rural and remote communities will help them scale at the same pace," she said.

Watch: Margaret Eaton of the CMHA warns of the pandemic's lasting effects on mental health