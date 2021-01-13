Husband, children of Huawei's Meng Wanzhou granted permission to travel to Canada

Immigration officials have given family members of detained Huawei telecom executive Meng Wanzhou permission to travel to Canada, CBC News has confirmed.

"As in all cases, this decision was made in accordance with Canadian laws and in strict compliance with the current travel [Orders in Council]," said a statement from Global Affairs Canada.

CTV News first reported the news that Meng's husband, Liu Xiaozong, and her two children were granted permission to come to Canada by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada officials.

Liu came to Canada in October and in December was followed by the couple's children, CTV reported.

Global Affairs said that Meng's family members were granted permission to come here through a process that allows family members of foreign nationals to visit Canada temporarily.

The statement from Global Affairs said the minister was aware of the exemption that was granted.

Meng, chief financial officer for Huawei Technologies Co., was detained in December 2018 while she was changing planes in Vancouver. She was arrested on a U.S. extradition request over allegations she lied to a Hong Kong banker in August 2013 about Huawei's control of a subsidiary accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

She has been released on bail and consistently denies the charges against her.

Shortly after Meng's arrest, Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in China, where they remain in detention facing charges of spying for Canada.

Global Affairs said that the detention of the two Canadians is "unacceptable" and that while the federal government is continuing to push for their immediate release, it has made some progress toward improving the conditions of their imprisonment.

"Over the past months, Canada has obtained agreements involving increased family and consular access for Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor," the statement said.