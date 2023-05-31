Ottawa, N.S. set up watchdog to monitor progress on Mass Casualty Commission recommendations

The federal and Nova Scotia governments have agreed to set up an independent body to monitor their progress as they begin to implement recommendations made in the wake of one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history.

In March, the members of the Mass Casualty Commission investigating the deaths of 22 people at the hands of a gunman in 2020 released their final report, which made 130 recommendations over more than 3,000 pages.

Most of the commissioners' recommendations were aimed at reforming the RCMP. The commission report denounced the police service for failing to warn community members of the danger they were in, depriving them of potentially life-saving information.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday that retired Nova Scotia Court of Appeal justice Linda Lee Oland will chair what will be called the "Progress Monitoring Committee."

"As founding chair, Ms. Oland will provide leadership to the PMC to monitor the implementation of the commission's key findings by fostering discussion and relationships with various fora, liaising with provinces and territories and building consensus among partners, and seeking opportunities to support the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia's work to build safer communities," said a press release.

The Mass Casualty Commission recommended that the federal and provincial governments establish and fund an "Implementation and Mutual Accountability Body" by May 31.

The RCMP has said it has already made significant changes to the emergency alert system and is reviewing the other recommendations in the report.