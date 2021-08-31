Ottawa gives update on Afghanistan after U.S. troops withdraw

The federal government is giving an update on the developing situation in Afghanistan and efforts to evacuate citizens as the Taliban declared victory following the United States's withdrawal Tuesday morning.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau will take questions from reporters at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the Taliban marched into Kabul's international airport, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America's longest war.

"Afghanistan is finally free," Hekmatullah Wasiq, a top Taliban official, told The Associated Press on the tarmac.

"The military and civilian side [of the airport] are with us and in control. Hopefully, we will be announcing our cabinet. Everything is peaceful. Everything is safe."

The Taliban's sweep to power has spurred many people fearing reprisals to flee the country — including Afghans who worked with Canadian troops.

Canada was part of a coalition airlifting those seeking refuge out of the country. Last week the government said it was able to get 3,700 people out of the country.

But it also acknowledged that a number of people are still stuck there — including Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families, and those seeking refuge in Canada.

The Liberals have faced mounting criticism of their government's response to the crisis on the campaign trail so far with both Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggesting they responded too late.