After years of online abuse, Catherine McKenna leaves federal politics

After enduring a barrage of online hate and physical attacks on her constituency office during her six years as an MP, Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna announced Monday she will not run again in the next election.

McKenna — who led the contentious fight to levy a national price on carbon emissions as environment minister — has long been the target of sexist attacks over her vocal defence of climate action in the face of entrenched opposition.

But she said the hardship she has endured in politics was not the motivation for her departure. Rather, she said, she wants to spend more time with her kids after many nights away during her time in office. She said the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to "step back and reflect on what matters most."

McKenna also said she wants to focus her energies on fighting climate change from outside of government. She's offered to help Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian delegation at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland later this year.

McKenna said her experiences shouldn't dissuade young women from entering politics. While there may be some abuse, she said, elected office is still the best place to be to bring about change.

Her office was vandalized and her Twitter feed the source of many misogynistic messages — but McKenna said entering federal politics was the only way she could enact Canada's price on carbon and implement the country's first "meaningful climate plan" to dramatically drive down emissions by 2030.

After the Supreme Court upheld the carbon levy as constitutional, she said, all parties came to accept that pricing pollution is the best way to curb emissions — a sign that politicians can make a difference.

As infrastructure minister, she also signed cheques worth tens of billions of dollars to build public transit and other green-friendly projects.

WATCH: McKenna announces she will not seek reelection in the next federal election

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna announces she will not seek reelection in the next federal election.

"For the many people who are understandably cynical about politics, I hope you take that as hard evidence as to what's possible. Things change, sometimes the biggest things," she told a press conference along the Rideau Canal in her Ottawa riding.

"I have had my share of attacks, but that's just noise. People want you to stop what you're doing, and they want you to back down. We doubled down."

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna speaks with the media outside her constituency office in Ottawa, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Police launched an investigation after a man verbally attacked a staffer at the constituency office. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

She vowed to do more to tackle the hate some women face when in Parliament. "I'll do everything to fight that when I'm gone," she said. "We need good people in politics. Politics matters."

McKenna's decision not to run again in Ottawa Centre creates an opening for another Liberal in a riding the party carried easily in the 2015 and 2019 federal elections after years of NDP representation by former New Democrat leader Ed Broadbent and later Paul Dewar.

There's been some speculation that the former Bank of Canada governor, Mark Carney, may jump into politics after endorsing Trudeau and the Liberals at the party's convention in April. Carney, who lives in the area, could make a bid to carry the Liberal banner in this urban seat.

WATCH: Catherine McKenna talks about the abuse she's received in politics

Catherine McKenna is asked about the abuse she has faced in politics

Asked about a possible Carney run, McKenna said she's friends with the former banker and she has long encouraged him to run. "He's a good friend of mine. I think he can make a big difference. He has a lot to add." She insisted she's not stepping aside now to make room for a star candidate.

McKenna also denied the suggestion that she's leaving federal politics to run in the 2022 Ottawa municipal election. "I told you why I'm leaving," she said. "I will be 100 per cent focused on climate change."

Her successor in the climate portfolio, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, praised his cabinet colleague for her "significant contribution that will help provide our kids and grandkids with a healthier planet."