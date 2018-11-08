Child killer Terri-Lynne McClintic has been transferred from an Indigenous healing lodge to an Edmonton prison for women.​

McClintic, who is serving a life sentence for the brutal rape and murder of Tori Stafford, 8, of Woodstock, Ont., was transferred from the Grand Valley Institution for Women near Kitchener, Ont., to the Okima Ohci Healing Lodge for Aboriginal Women on Nekaneet First Nation in southern Saskatchewan.

McClintic's transfer back to a conventional prison was confirmed to CBC News by Tori's father, Rodney Stafford.

The transfer to the lodge sparked public outrage, protests and divisive political debate.

McClintic is not eligible for parole until 2031.

On Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale ordered Correctional Service Canada to improve policies related to transfers of "medium-security women offenders to facilities that do not have a directly controlled perimeter."

