Conservative motion to overturn child-killer's transfer to healing lodge defeated in House

A Conservative motion to have the government condemn and overturn a decision to transfer a child killer to an Indigenous healing lodge has been defeated in the House of Commons.

The 82-200 vote came after Tuesday's day-long, politically charged debate on an opposition day motion about Terri-Lynne McClintic, who was transferred from the Grand Valley Institution for Women near Kitchener, Ont., to the Okima Ohci Healing Lodge for Aboriginal Women on Nekaneet First Nation in southern Saskatchewan.

McClintic is serving a life sentence for the brutal rape and murder of eight-year-old Tori Stafford of Woodstock, Ont., and is not eligible for parole until 2031.

The Conservative motion reads:

That, given Terri-Lynne McClintic was convicted of first-degree murder in the horrific abduction, rape and murder of eight-year-old Tori Stafford, and was moved from a secure facility to a healing lodge without fences and where the government has confirmed the presence of children, the House condemn this decision and call upon the government to exercise its moral, legal and political authority to ensure this decision is reversed and cannot happen again in other cases.

MPs debated the Conservative motion all day Tuesday, with a line-up of Tory MPs expressing outrage, indignation and disgust over the fact that McClintic is serving her life sentence in a healing lodge.

They demanded the government overturn the decision, insisting the minister of Public Safety has the legal authority and the responsibility to act.

'Guest' at government lodge

They said McClintic is a "guest at a government lodge" when she should be behind bars.

Liberals spent their time on the defensive, saying the minister has no legal power to intervene in individual cases, and arguing those decisions must be left to the professional bureaucrats who make decisions about correctional and security classifications based on what is best for the offender's rehabilitation and for public safety.

A memo from the assistant deputy attorney general for three federal departments — Public Safety, Defence and Immigration —appears to back that up. It says the minister can give directives on strategy objectives, priorities and goals, but his delegates have statutory authority over specific directives on particular cases.

Isolated institution

"They are often highly factual decisions and can best be made by the officer who has dealt with this and has had an opportunity to examine the individual in question," the memo reads.

According to Goodale's office, no offender has left Okimaw Ohci without authorization in the last 10 years. It is an isolated institution in the middle of the forest in rural Saskatchewan, 150 km from the nearest large city, Medicine Hat, said his spokesman Scott Bardsley.

Security cameras at the facility are monitored by staff 24 hours a day, and when an offender's behaviour or risk is deemed unmanageable, they are transferred out, he said.

"Like several other CSC institutions, Okimaw Ohci is surrounded by a marked boundary rather than fencing. Any inmate who steps outside the boundary is subject to strict consequences, although such incidents are very rare," Bardsley said.

There have been heated exchanges in the House since Tori Stafford's father, Rodney Stafford, posted a public plea for the prime minister to intervene last week, calling McClintic a "dangerous predator."

"From father to father ... Could you kneel before your child's headstone, knowing they spent the last three hours of their life begging and pleading for Mommy or Daddy to come save them, alone and scared? Can you sleep soundly knowing there is more injustice unfolding before you?"

Stafford asked Trudeau to "do the right thing" by reversing the transfer decision and sending McClintic to serve the remainder of her sentence behind bars.

More to come ...