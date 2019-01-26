Skip to Main Content
Trudeau fires John McCallum as ambassador to China
Trudeau fires John McCallum as ambassador to China

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has fired John McCallum as ambassador to China.
Canadian Ambassador to China John McCallum is shown at the Liberal cabinet meeting in Sherbrooke, Que., on Jan. 16. He has since been fired. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has fired John McCallum as ambassador to China.

"Last night I asked for and accepted John McCallum's resignation as Canada's Ambassador to China," said Trudeau in a statement Saturday.

More to come.

