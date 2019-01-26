Breaking
Trudeau fires John McCallum as ambassador to China
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has fired John McCallum as ambassador to China.
"Last night I asked for and accepted John McCallum's resignation as Canada's Ambassador to China," said Trudeau in a statement Saturday.
More to come.
