New information commissioner fined for failing to disclose information

The woman whose job it is to safeguard Canada's freedom of information laws has been dinged for failing to disclose information to the ethics watchdog.

In a notice posted Monday, Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion reported that his office has fined Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard $250 for failing to disclose "a material change relating to assets" within 30 days.

Under the Conflict of Interest Act, reporting public office holders are required to submit a confidential report describing their assets, liabilities and income. If that changes, "reporting public office holders have 30 days in which to file a report," said spokesperson Alison Zinni in an email.

"Failure to do so may result in an administrative monetary penalty of up to $500."

Dion's office said Maynard paid the fine in full.

The Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada hasn't responded to CBC's request for comment.

Maynard, a member of the Québec bar, took over the job in March 2018. Before that she was a government lawyer for more than 20 years.

When he first nominated her, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Maynard "has a deep appreciation of the need for an open and transparent government."