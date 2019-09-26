Greens won't support a minority government that moves to build the Trans Mountain pipeline

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she won't prop up a minority government that moves forward with the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

"It is not about politics," May said. "It's about a very clear imperative that global average temperature increase going above 1.5 degrees Celsius is so dangerous that the survival of a healthy biosphere is in the balance."

Speaking to CBC News aboard a Via Rail train rolling through Nova Scotia, May said she's confident the Greens will pick up several seats in the Maritimes. Those same seats, she said, could determine which party forms government if there's no clear majority after Oct. 21.

A minority Conservative or Liberal government are the two most likely outcomes at this point of the campaign, according to analysis by Eric Grenier for the CBC Poll Tracker. In that situation, support from the Greens or the NDP — whether through an informal arrangement, a coalition or on an issue-by-issue basis — could determine which party could form a government with the confidence of the House of Commons.

Coalitions have been exceedingly rare in Canadian history. The current minority NDP government in B.C., for example, governs in an informal alliance with the Greens.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said in August he would not support a Conservative minority.

Both the Conservatives and the Liberals are committed to building the Trans Mountain expansion. The Liberal government purchased the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018 after the project's proponent, Kinder Morgan, announced it would not go ahead in the face of opposition from the B.C. government, some Indigenous communities and environmental activists.

The expansion, which would carry diluted oilsands bitumen from Alberta to British Columbia's coast, would boost existing capacity from 300,000 barrels a day to 890,000 barrels. Once the pipeline is twinned, it would generate 400,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases annually, which the Liberals say won't exceed Canada's greenhouse gas reduction targets.

May has said in the lead up to the fall election and throughout the federal campaign, she wouldn't form a coalition with the Liberals or the Conservatives unless they had a serious plan to tackle climate change. But this is the first time the Green Party leader has said that support from her party would be contingent on abandoning Trans Mountain.

May says parties might reconsider their position pipelines

May suggested during the interview that parties committed to expanding the pipeline might have a change of heart — or even leadership — if faced with the prospect of going back to the polls because they can't form a government.

Elizabeth May greets supporters at a rally at a rail station in Amherst, N.S. on Sept 25, 2019. (David Thurton/ CBC)

"We know that positions change," May said, "And we even know that sometimes a leader of a federal party through a federal election campaign looks at disappointing results and steps aside at the night of the campaign."

Asked if she would step down if the Greens do badly on Oct. 12, May said, "that's a trivial question." However, she said she would resign if the party's routine leadership review after the election showed she didn't have the support of most members. But, May said she would remain an MP.

"I am always interested in looking for the strongest possible leadership," May said. "I would be more than happy to pass that on and work with a new leader in a larger caucus of Greens for a full term and another one after that."