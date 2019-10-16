Elizabeth May says minority government likely on Monday

It appears Canadians are about to elect a minority government, Green Leader Elizabeth May said Wednesday.

She said minority governments ensure co-operation between parties and the Greens can play a leading role in implementing environmental policies that fight climate change.

May, campaigning in Victoria, warned against electing a majority Liberal or Conservative government, saying neither party is truly committed to climate action.

The Greens held two seats when the election was called and are hoping Monday can bring a breakthrough that has eluded them in previous votes.

May says she's willing to talk to all parties in the event of a minority, but describes New Democrat, Conservative and Liberal environmental policies as road maps for failure.

May said the Greens' "Mission: Possible" climate plan includes halting the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and cutting Canada's greenhouse-gas emissions by 60 per cent below 2005 levels over the next decade.