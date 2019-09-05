Maxime Bernier invited to participate in official commission debates

The official Leaders' Debates Commission has decided to invite Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, to participate in the English and French debates that will be televised next month.

"You have satisfied me that you intend to field candidates in 90 per cent of ridings and, based on recent political context, public opinion polls and previous general election results, I consider that more than one candidate of your party has a legitimate chance to be elected," David Johnston, the former governor general who leads the commission, wrote to Bernier on Monday.

Bernier was not initially included among the leaders invited to participate in the debates. Instead, he was asked to provide more information as the commission considered his case.

The commission's two debates will be hosted by a partnership of media organizations, including the CBC. The English-language debate will be broadcast on the evening of October 7. The French-language debate will occur three days later on October 10.

David Johnston, the former governor general who was appointed to lead the commission, extended invitations last month to Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Leader Elizabeth May and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet.

The commission was charged with considering three criteria as it decided on a final list of debate participants: whether a party is represented in the House of Commons by an MP who was elected as a member of that party; whether a party is planning to run candidates in at least 90 per cent of ridings; and whether a party has a "legitimate chance" of electing more than one MP.

To be included in the debates, a party must satisfy at least two of those criteria.

Bernier and the People's Party have nominated candidates for more than 90 per cent of the country's 338 ridings, but the party has not yet elected an MP under its banner (Bernier was elected as a Conservative MP in 2015).

That left the commission to decide whether the People's Party had a "legitimate chance" of electing multiple MPs this fall.

"At this time in the electoral cycle, we do not consider that the People's Party of Canada has a legitimate chance of electing more than one candidate in the next federal election," Johnston said in a letter to Bernier in August.

Bernier was invited to submit a list of three to five ridings where the People's Party had a chance at success.

In addition to Bernier's riding of Beauce, the commission reviewed opinion polling results for Nipissing-Timiskaming, Etobicoke North, Pickering-Uxbridge and Charleswood-St.-James-Assiniboia-Headingley. Those riding-level polls, conducted for the commission by Ekos, found that at least a quarter of respondents said it was "possible" that they would vote for the People's Party candidate.