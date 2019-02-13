Procurement official with links to Mark Norman case charged with breach of trust
A government official who was named in the unfolding case against suspended Vice-Admiral Mark Norman has been charged with breach of trust and is alleged to have unlawfully disclosed government information to unauthorized parties.
On Tuesday the RCMP charged procurement official Matthew Matchett with one count of breach of trust under the Criminal Code.
"This concludes an extensive criminal investigation which first began in December 2015, when the RCMP received a complaint alleging that cabinet confidence information about a Canadian naval supply ship contract had been leaked," said the RCMP in a press release.
Matchett, who works at Public Services and Procurement Canada, was identified in a court filing by Norman's defence team on Oct. 12, 2018 and later suspended without pay.
He's expected to appear in court March 5.
Norman is accused of leaking cabinet secrets on 12 occasions to the Davie Shipyard, in Levis, Que., and to a CBC journalist in November 2015, regarding a government plan to lease from Davie a supply ship for the navy.
