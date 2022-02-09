Governor General Mary Simon tests positive for COVID-19
Simon's husband tested positive for the virus on Tuesday
Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released from her office's official Twitter account.
Simon said she is experiencing mild symptoms but will take some time to rest in the coming days. She had been self-isolating after her husband, Whit Fraser, tested positive on Tuesday.
"As Whit and I are experiencing first-hand, we are not out of this pandemic yet, but have made tremendous progress," she said in the statement.
"We are both grateful for all those making a difference in our fight against the virus."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also recently tested positive for the virus but has since recovered and left self-isolation.
Taking care of ourselves and of each other should always be a priority.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VaccinesWork?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VaccinesWork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VaccinesPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VaccinesPlus</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Covid19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Covid19</a> <a href="https://t.co/XFmGzDtPMS">pic.twitter.com/XFmGzDtPMS</a>—@GGCanada