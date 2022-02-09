Governor General Mary Simon tests positive for COVID-19

Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released from her office's official Twitter account.

Simon said she is experiencing mild symptoms but will take some time to rest in the coming days. She had been self-isolating after her husband, Whit Fraser, tested positive on Tuesday.

"As Whit and I are experiencing first-hand, we are not out of this pandemic yet, but have made tremendous progress," she said in the statement.

"We are both grateful for all those making a difference in our fight against the virus."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also recently tested positive for the virus but has since recovered and left self-isolation.