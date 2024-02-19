Justice Mary Moreau officially welcomed as the Supreme Court's newest member

Mary Moreau has officially been welcomed to her seat on the Supreme Court of Canada as its newest justice.

Moreau, a francophone, has served for decades in the Alberta court system, including as the head of the Alberta Court of King's Bench from 2017-23.

She took her seat on the bench during a Monday ceremony in Ottawa that featured a speech from Chief Justice Richard Wagner, with the other eight Supreme Court justices in attendance.

Moreau's seat on the court now means that five out of the nine justices are women. It's the first time women have been in the majority in the court's almost 150 year long history.

Speaking to MPs prior to her official nomination confirmation, Moreau acknowledged the historic nature of a female-majority court, but said she hoped for a situation in which it was not as important to note.

"What will be a really neat thing, if I might say, is when it's not remarkable."

More to come