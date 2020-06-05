PMO says it's looking into Liberal MP Tabbara's assault charges

The Prime Minister's Office says it's looking into the allegations levied against Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara, but it's still not clear whether the Ontario MP will be allowed to stay in caucus.

Guelph police have confirmed a man named Marwan Tabbara has been charged with two counts of assault, one count of "break and enter and commit an indictable offence" and one count of criminal harassment. The charges are dated April 10.

Sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told CBC the Marwan Tabbara facing charges is the Liberal MP for Kitchener South-Hespeler.

Peter Maloney, the MP's executive assistant, told CBC News his office had no comment on the matter.

The details of the case are still unconfirmed.

It's not the first time the party has had to deal with allegations of misconduct against Liberal caucus and party members.

Tabbara's next court appearance is scheduled for June 19.

The backbencher chairs the parliamentary subcommittee on international human rights and sits on the standing committee on citizenship and immigration.