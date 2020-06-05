PMO says it's looking into Liberal MP Tabbara's assault charges
Questions remain about whether Tabbara will remain in caucus
The Prime Minister's Office says it's looking into the allegations levied against Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara, but it's still not clear whether the Ontario MP will be allowed to stay in caucus.
Guelph police have confirmed a man named Marwan Tabbara has been charged with two counts of assault, one count of "break and enter and commit an indictable offence" and one count of criminal harassment. The charges are dated April 10.
Sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told CBC the Marwan Tabbara facing charges is the Liberal MP for Kitchener South-Hespeler.
Peter Maloney, the MP's executive assistant, told CBC News his office had no comment on the matter.
The details of the case are still unconfirmed.
It's not the first time the party has had to deal with allegations of misconduct against Liberal caucus and party members.
- In 2018, then Calgary-area MP Kent Hehr was allowed to remain in the Liberal caucus but was booted out of cabinet following a report on sexual harassment allegations levied against him.
- That same year, former Liberal MP Raj Grewal resigned from caucus to deal with a compulsive gambling problem. The Globe and Mail reported at the time that Grewal had accumulated debt amounting to more than $1 million.
- In December 2017, the deputy director of operations in the PMO, Claude-Éric Gagné, went on leave while a third party investigated allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
- In August 2017, Calgary MP Darshan Kang resigned from the Liberal caucus amid allegations of sexual harassment.
- In May 2016, Nunavut MP and former federal cabinet minister Hunter Tootoo resigned from cabinet and the Liberal caucus over allegations he had a "consensual but inappropriate" relationship with a female staffer.
- And before the Liberals took office, Trudeau kicked two of his MPs — Massimo Pacetti and Scott Andrews — out of the caucus over allegations of harassment made by two New Democratic MPs.
Tabbara's next court appearance is scheduled for June 19.
The backbencher chairs the parliamentary subcommittee on international human rights and sits on the standing committee on citizenship and immigration.
with files from the CBC's Rosemary Barton and Paula Duhatschek