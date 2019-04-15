B.C. MP Mark Warawa dies after 'valiant battle' with cancer

British Columbia MP Mark Warawa has died "after a brief but valiant battle with cancer," according to his office.

A statement says the Conservative MP for Langley—Aldergrove died Thursday morning in hospice with his wife by his side. He was 69.

In April, Warawa announced doctors had found cancer in his lungs, colon and lymph nodes. The diagnosis came after he had publicly announced in January he would retire from politics to become a chaplain, with a focus on pastoral care for seniors. He had hoped to stay on the job as an MP until the October election.

"He embraced this journey as he did most things — with an open heart and prayer," said the statement.

Warawa used his emotional farewell address to the House of Commons last month to call for changes that will ensure more Canadians have access to palliative care.

"We're trying to fix the body, but in some cases it's better not to do the heroic things," he said, referring to treatments like chemotherapy and surgery.

"Science has shown us that you can live longer and [have] a better quality of life, in some cases, if you're given palliative care. But that was not provided to me, those options. Why is that? The system's broken and needs to be fixed."

He also urged his fellow MPs to focus on taking care of their bodies, and stressed the importance of spending time with their families.

"Because when you're gone, you're gone — and it's over. So, make sure that's a priority in your life."

MPs from every party stood to applaud him.

Warawa leaves his wife of 46 years, Diane, their five children and 10 grandchildren.