Skip to Main Content
Mark Norman's defence team hits Trudeau, Butts with subpoenas
Updated

Mark Norman's defence team hits Trudeau, Butts with subpoenas

​Subpoenas have been issued to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his former and current top officials — including ex-principal secretary Gerald Butts — for any notes, emails or texts they may have related to the criminal case against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.

Lawyers seeking emails, texts and notes related to vice-admiral's criminal case

Murray Brewster · CBC News ·
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves his office with his principal secretary Gerald Butts to attend an emergency cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Butts recently resigned amid allegations that the Prime Minister's Office interfered to prevent criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

​Subpoenas have been issued to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his former and current top officials — including ex-principal secretary Gerald Butts — for any notes, emails or texts they may have related to the criminal case against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.

The notes are being sought by the legal team defending the former vice chief of the defence staff against a single charge of breach of trust. Norman is accused of leaking cabinet secrets in relation to a shipbuilding deal.

The subpoenas were issued earlier this month as Toronto lawyer Marie Henein was preparing a motion to dismiss the case on the basis of alleged political interference.

The court order for notes includes both the prime minister and Butts, and also Trudeau's Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick and Zita Astravas, chief of staff to Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

Henein told the court Friday she views obtaining those notes as a "high priority" for the defence.

"These requests have been outstanding for some time," she said. "I just want to make sure we're moving to the top of list the material that may be relevant to the abuse of process motion."

Judge Heather Perkins-McVey noted that Wernick "has been quite busy this week" — a reference to the clerk's testimony Thursday before the House of Commons justice committee, which is investigating allegations of political interference in the prosecution of SNC Lavalin.

At a pretrial hearing on Friday, the Department of Justice indicated officials are still in the process of collecting the notes and could not say when they will be turned over.

"We've made it a priority, along with some other priority tasks," said Robert MacKinnon, the Department of Justice lawyer who is shepherding the disclosure of federal government documents. "I think you can appreciate everyone is working at full speed."

Henein asked the court last October to force the government to deliver up communications between the Prime Minister's Office and the Privy Council, which supports and advises Trudeau.

The demand for documents was narrowed on Feb. 1 after Astravas testified at the pretrial hearing last month that she could not recall the substance of any conversations within the PMO about the Norman case while she was a senior official there.

The former commander of the navy is accused of leaking cabinet secrets related to a $668 million shipbuilding deal in 2015. He is one of two people charged in the case; federal procurement official Matthew Matchett also faces a single count of breach of trust.

About the Author

Murray Brewster

Defence and security

Murray Brewster is senior defence writer for CBC News, based in Ottawa. He has covered the Canadian military and foreign policy from Parliament Hill for over a decade. Among other assignments, he spent a total of 15 months on the ground covering the Afghan war for The Canadian Press. Prior to that, he covered defence issues and politics for CP in Nova Scotia for 11 years and was bureau chief for Standard Broadcast News in Ottawa.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us