Mark Norman's defence team hits Trudeau, Butts with subpoenas

​Subpoenas have been issued to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his former and current top officials — including ex-principal secretary Gerald Butts — for any notes, emails or texts they may have related to the criminal case against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.

The notes are being sought by the legal team defending the former vice chief of the defence staff against a single charge of breach of trust. Norman is accused of leaking cabinet secrets in relation to a shipbuilding deal.

The subpoenas were issued earlier this month as Toronto lawyer Marie Henein was preparing a motion to dismiss the case on the basis of alleged political interference.

The court order for notes includes both the prime minister and Butts, and also Trudeau's Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick and Zita Astravas, chief of staff to Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

Henein told the court Friday she views obtaining those notes as a "high priority" for the defence.

"These requests have been outstanding for some time," she said. "I just want to make sure we're moving to the top of list the material that may be relevant to the abuse of process motion."

Judge Heather Perkins-McVey noted that Wernick "has been quite busy this week" — a reference to the clerk's testimony Thursday before the House of Commons justice committee, which is investigating allegations of political interference in the prosecution of SNC Lavalin.

At a pretrial hearing on Friday, the Department of Justice indicated officials are still in the process of collecting the notes and could not say when they will be turned over.

"We've made it a priority, along with some other priority tasks," said Robert MacKinnon, the Department of Justice lawyer who is shepherding the disclosure of federal government documents. "I think you can appreciate everyone is working at full speed."

Henein asked the court last October to force the government to deliver up communications between the Prime Minister's Office and the Privy Council, which supports and advises Trudeau.

The demand for documents was narrowed on Feb. 1 after Astravas testified at the pretrial hearing last month that she could not recall the substance of any conversations within the PMO about the Norman case while she was a senior official there.

The former commander of the navy is accused of leaking cabinet secrets related to a $668 million shipbuilding deal in 2015. He is one of two people charged in the case; federal procurement official Matthew Matchett also faces a single count of breach of trust.