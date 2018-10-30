Opposition demands proof documents in Mark Norman's case haven't been destroyed

Opposition parties have opened a second political front in their battle to get information out of the Liberal government on an ongoing court case involving the military's former second-in-command.

Both the Conservatives and New Democrats have written to the House of Commons ethics and access to information committee to call for an emergency meeting on the case of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, and for testimony from the country's top federal bureaucrat.

They're hunting for information related to the government's handling of the $668 million contract to lease a supply ship for the navy, which is at the centre of the criminal case against Norman.

The letter — a copy of which was obtained by CBC News — said MPs need assurances from Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick that "all briefing notes, reports and emails related to the 16 communications between the President of the Treasury Board and the Irving Group of Companies since February 17, 2016" are secured and "have not been destroyed."

Treasury Board President Scott Brison has been accused by Norman's lawyers and opposition members of trying to scuttle the lease contract on behalf of a rival shipyard, Irving Shipbuilding of Halifax.

Lawyer Marie Henein filed a motion asking the court to force the Liberal government to turn over a host of confidential and secret cabinet documents related to the project — something the government has so far refused to do.

The letter also demands that Wernick account for "all briefing notes, reports and emails produced within the Treasury Board Secretariat related to Project RESOLVE since October 19, 2015" and ensure they also "have not been destroyed."

In 2015, the newly elected Liberal government hit pause on the project — but news of the cabinet committee decision soon leaked.

The government later allowed the lease deal to proceed, but the ensuing political ruckus led to an RCMP investigation, which eventually led to a single breach of trust charge against Norman.

The Crown accuses Norman of being the source of the leak — something he denies.

The Conservatives and the NDP have seized on the Liberal government's refusal to disclose documents and have repeatedly hammered away on the issue during question period in the Commons, saying they want to ensure Norman gets a fair trial.

The response from the Liberal front benches has been that they cannot discuss the case because it is before the courts. That's likely to frustrate opposition attempts to question Wernick.

The Conservatives also have sent a separate letter, unsupported by the NDP, to the House of Commons justice committee.

They are asking Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to appear before the committee to talk about the government's policy on the invocation of cabinet confidences, as well as the government's use of Section 39 of the Canada Evidence Act to keep certain documents secret during a court proceeding.