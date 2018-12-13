While he was prime minister, Stephen Harper's office asked Vice Admiral Mark Norman to draw up a procurement list of equipment the navy needed and routinely communicated with him directly about a plan to lease a supply ship.

Those discussions took place over the objection and advice of senior bureaucrats, including then-chief of the defence staff Tom Lawson, one of Norman's lawyers told his breach-of-trust trial Thursday

Christine Mainville also said the Harper "government was talking to (the) Davie" shipyard, the Lévis, Que., company at the heart of Norman's case.

Lawyers acting for Norman were arguing in court today for access to federal government documents. Norman is accused of leaking cabinet secrets in relation to a $668 million contract with Davie to lease a supply ship for the navy.

The Crown alleges that the former commander of the navy tipped off a now-former CBC reporter about the results of a secret Liberal cabinet committee decision to put the project on hold in November 2015.

Mainville was quoting from an RCMP interview with Mellisa Burke, a senior Privy Council Office staffer. None of the defence claims made by Mainville have been tested in court, nor have they been entered into evidence.

Mainville argued the direct communication between the Prime Minister's Office and Norman contradicts the Crown's claim that Norman was working to undermine the federal cabinet and was leaking information to both Davie and the media to get his own way.

"So was he being loyal or not?" Mainville said. "There is more to this story than the black and white picture the Crown would like to paint."

She argued the thousands of documents the defence wants to see are critical to making that case.

"The point we want to make here is that there were communications between Vice Admiral Norman and the Prime Minister's Office," Mainville said. "And it's not a situation where Vice Admiral Norman had gone rogue."

The Conservatives agreed to lease a supply ship for the navy in the summer of 2015, but left the finalization of the contract to the new Liberal government.