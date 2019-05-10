Vice-Admiral Mark Norman reaches settlement with government, announces retirement

Vice-Admiral Mark Norman has reached a settlement with the federal government and will retire from the military, the Department of National Defence announced Wednesday.

A single charge of breach of trust against Norman, who was accused of leaking cabinet secrets in relation to a shipbuilding deal, was stayed by the prosecution last month. Prosecutors said there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.

The case was slated to go to court in August, likely would have run through the fall federal election and prompted accusations of political interference at the hands of the Liberal government.

Norman was suspended from his job as vice chief of the defence staff after the RCMP raided his home in January 2017, but was not formally relieved of his duties until 18 months later.

Norman had indicated that he wanted to return to his post.

According to a DND statement, discussions between his lawyer and the federal government, which were overseen by a former Ontario Court of Appeal justice, have resulted in a settlement — "the details of which will remain confidential."

Political embarrassment

The Norman case, which started with a 2015 CBC News report on details of a Liberal cabinet meeting about a deal to convert a civilian cargo ship to a military supply vessel, turned into a major source of political embarrassment for the Trudeau government even before the charge was stayed.

On Nov. 19, 2015, CBC News reporter James Cudmore revealed details of a cabinet decision to delay approval of a deal for Quebec-based shipbuilder Chantier Davie Canada Inc. to convert the ship. That $668 million deal had been signed by Stephen Harper's previous Conservative government on the eve of the election.

In its court brief, the Crown alleged that Norman "knowingly and deliberately" leaked cabinet secrets to both an executive at Davie and to Cudmore, and breached cabinet secrecy on 12 separate occasions between Oct. 3, 2014 and into November 2015.

Allegations of political interference

Norman pleaded not guilty. His lawyers alleged political interference, accusing the Privy Council Office of attempting to direct the prosecution. While providing no specifics, his legal team subpoenaed emails, text messages and meeting notes belonging to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his senior advisers.

But federal prosecutors insisted there was no political interference in the case, nor in the decision to stay the charge. Attorney General and Justice Minister David Lametti also denied any political interference.

CBC News has reported that three former ministers in the Harper cabinet, and a handful of staffers who were around when the shipbuilding project was negotiated, cooperated with the defence and provided information that may have been pertinent to the case.

Among other things, that information included confirmation that Norman had the authorization of the Harper cabinet to speak to the Davie Shipyard and share information as the project was assembled.

Last month, the House of Commons voted unanimously to apologize to Norman for his legal ordeal.

