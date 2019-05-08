Skip to Main Content
Prosecutors to drop criminal case of breach of trust against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman
Federal prosecutors are expected to abandon their criminal prosecution of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman for breach of trust, CBC News has confirmed.

Accused of leaking cabinet secrets in relation to a $700 million shipbuilding deal

Vice-Admiral Mark Norman was accused of leaking cabinet secrets in relation to a $700 million shipbuilding deal to lease a supply vessel. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

As first reported in the National Post, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, is dropping the charges for reasons that have yet to be confirmed, sources say.  

Norman, the former commander of the navy who also separately held the post of vice-chief of the defence staff, has been accused of leaking cabinet secrets in relation to a $700 million shipbuilding deal to lease a supply vessel.

Earlier Tuesday the Public Prosecution Service of Canada took the unusual step of sending out a notice to the media advising them that they "may wish to attend" court Wednesday  at 10 a.m. 

