Mark Norman's defence team accuses Crown of holding back documents

The lawyer for the military's former second-in-command accused the Crown today of deliberately withholding vital notes in the breach of trust case against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.

Marie Henein told a pre-trial hearing that key prosecution witnesses brought written notes to interviews conducted by the RCMP.

She said those notes and other documents were provided to the Department of Justice earlier this fall, but they have not been disclosed to Norman's defence.

Norman is accused of leaking cabinet secrets in relation to a $668 million contract to lease a supply ship for the navy.

The Crown alleges that the former commander of the navy tipped off a CBC reporter about the results of a secret Liberal cabinet committee decision to put the project on hold in November 2015.

The government eventually went ahead with the lease arrangement but launched a police investigation into the leak.

Henein filed a motion in early October asking the court to force the government to release records related to the case. A federal lawyer said at a previous hearing that as many 135,000 documents are covered by the defence team's request.

Henein argued today that the government is inflating the number of records requested by her team. She said the government has not even produced an index of the documents and described her efforts to pin the Crown down as "a game of cat and mouse."

The claim that the Crown has failed to disclose records has become a political issue for Conservative opposition MPs, who have been hammering the Liberals with it repeatedly in question period.

Norman does not go to trial until next August.

One of the key aspects of the case involves the disclosure of secret cabinet records. In order to prove Norman leaked secrets, the Crown will have to demonstrate the information released was secret.

The Crown alleges that Norman disclosed sensitive information, including the supposed leak to the media, on 12 separate occasions.

The bulk of those alleged leaks supposedly went to the Davie shipyard, in Levis, Que., the company at the centre of the lease deal.

Many of the documents involved in that aspect of the case relate to the former Conservative government. In a tweet, former prime minister Stephen Harper has said he has no objection to waiving cabinet secrecy related to the lease deal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has refused to sign a blanket waiver of cabinet confidence.

The government has agreed to hand relevant documents over to the trial judge and let her decide what gets entered into evidence.