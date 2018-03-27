Ethics watchdog probing SNC-Lavalin affair taking 'prolonged' medical leave

Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion, the man looking into potential violations of federal ethics rules in the SNC-Lavalin affair, is temporarily stepping away from his duties for health reasons.

A statement issued by his office today says Dion will be away for a "prolonged period for medical reasons."

"Commissioner Dion will resume his duties as soon as he is able to do so," says the release. "We hope you will join employees of the Office in expressing our best wishes for Commissioner Dion's health. We would request continued respect for the privacy of Commissioner Dion and his family at this time."

Dion's office said it will continue to gather information on ongoing investigations and offer MPs and public office holders advice.

"Despite these exceptional circumstances, the work of the Office will continue," says the statement.

Last month, Dion announced he'd be investigate claims that the Prime Minister's Office pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to help Quebec engineering firm SNC-Lavalin avoid criminal prosecution.