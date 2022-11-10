Trudeau appoints Indigenous scholar to Senate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Indigenous scholar Margo Greenwood as the newest member of the Senate.
Margo Greenwood will fill a vacant Senate seat for B.C.
Greenwood's father was Cree. She grew up on Treaty 6 lands in central Alberta.
A professor at the University of Northern British Columbia, Greenwood is an internationally recognized expert in health research, specifically Indigenous health and well-being, says a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.
She also has held a number of roles in research institutions and served as vice-president of Indigenous health for the Northern Health Authority of British Columbia.
Greenwood is also an Officer of the Order of Canada and a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee medal.
