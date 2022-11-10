Trudeau appoints Indigenous scholar to Senate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Indigenous scholar Margo Greenwood as the newest member of the Senate.

Greenwood's father was Cree. She grew up on Treaty 6 lands in central Alberta.

A professor at the University of Northern British Columbia, Greenwood is an internationally recognized expert in health research, specifically Indigenous health and well-being, says a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.

She also has held a number of roles in research institutions and served as vice-president of Indigenous health for the Northern Health Authority of British Columbia.

Greenwood is also an Officer of the Order of Canada and a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee medal.

She will fill a vacant Senate seat for B.C.