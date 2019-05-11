PM's mother Margaret and brother Alexandre Trudeau both paid to speak at WE Charity events

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mother Margaret and his brother Alexandre have both been paid to appear at WE Charity events.

In a response to an inquiry from CBC News, WE Charity has provided details of the speaking fees paid to both individuals for their participation at events between 2016 and 2020.

Both Margaret and Alexandre are registered with the Speakers' Spotlight Bureau, which arranges appearances for clients in exchange for negotiated fees.

Margaret spoke at approximately 28 events and received $250,000 in honorariums. Alexandre spoke at eight events and received approximately $32,000 in honorariums.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government have been under fire since announcing the sole-source contract with WE Charity to administer the $900-million Canada Student Service Grant (CSSG) project, because of the charity's association with the Trudeau family.

Trudeau and his mother, Margaret, have appeared at a number of WE Day events, while Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, hosts a podcast for the group called "WE Well-being."

WE Charity said last week it was pulling out of administering CSSG, citing the ongoing controversy surrounding it and the government's decision to give the sole-source contract to WE. Prime Minister Trudeau said the federal government would take over the program.

Some 35,000 students and recent graduates have applied for the CSSG, which connects them with volunteering opportunities in exchange for between $1,000 and $5,000, depending on the number of hours worked.

More to come ...