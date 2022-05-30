Conservatives call on Public Safety Minister Mendicino to resign

The Conservatives are calling on Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to step down from his cabinet post as questions linger about who wanted the government to deploy emergency powers to end an anti-vaccine mandate protest earlier this year.

A Parliamentary committee is examining the government's decision to make use of the Emergencies Act, which it did to end an anti-vaccine mandate protest that occupied Ottawa in January and February of this year.

When Mendicino appeared before the committee, he said the government acted on "the advice of non-partisan professional law enforcement."

But RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki and Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell have testified that they did not ask the government to invoke the act.

In a statement, interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen said Mendicino should resign for "lying to and misleading Canadians about the Emergencies Act."

"The minister has repeatedly claimed that the government only invoked the Emergencies Act 'at the recommendation of police' but testimony from RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki and the chief of the Ottawa Police Service prove that this was not the case," she added.

In other testimony before the committee, Rob Stewart, the deputy minister of public safety, said there was a "misunderstanding of the minister's words."

A spokesperson for Mendicino has not yet responded to a request for comment from CBC News.

Resignation question leads to fiery QP

Bergen kicked off question period in the House of Commons Tuesday by asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau whether he would ask Mendicino to step down.

Trudeau didn't answer the question directly and instead defended his government's use of the act.

"When illegal blockades paralyzed our economy, hurt workers and communities, police, municipal and provincial leadership told us more tools were needed to bring them to an end," Trudeau said.

"We listened, we determined that the Emergencies Act had the tools necessary to end this, and it worked."

Bergen kept pressing for an answer.

"[Mendicino] is a lawyer and a former federal prosecutor," she told the Commons. "He knows full well how to choose his words carefully. He knows full well how to be precise in his language.

"Yet he said over and over again that law enforcement requested the Emergencies Act. Those were his words. We now know his words were not true. How can the prime minister have any faith in this minister? Will [Trudeau] ask this minister to resign?"

Trudeau again didn't answer, choosing instead to go on the offensive.

"What is crystal clear is how much Conservatives are hoping Canadians forget that they stood with the illegal blockaders," he said.

Mendicino defended his testimony in question period and gave no indication he'd step down.

"I got into politics to make sure that we could protect Canadians, and on this side of the House, we know what is necessary when it comes to the protection of the health and safety of Canadians," he said.

"That's why we invoked the Emergencies Act. We obviously consulted police, we sought their advice. You heard the commissioner say before the committee we got that advice and we used it."