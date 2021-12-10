Minister Marci Ien self-isolating after potential COVID-19 exposure at gala

Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien is self-isolating for COVID-19 after attending a gala event in Toronto earlier this week, according to her office.

Her staff said the Toronto Centre MP went to the Giants of Africa gala Sunday and was later notified that an attendee had tested positive.

"The minister was tested on the afternoon of Dec. 6, the evening of Dec. 6 and on the morning of Dec. 7. All tests returned with a negative result," said press secretary Johise Namwira.

Fellow attendee Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who said he is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, announced Thursday he tested positive for the virus.

Namwira said the event organizers notified Ien and other attendees that day that there may have been more COVID-19 cases linked to the gala and the minister then went into self-isolation.

The news was first reported by CTV.

In a statement, Ujiri said all the gala attendees had to show proof of vaccination and follow public health measures.