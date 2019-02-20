Liberals to introduce federal budget on March 19

The Liberal government will introduce the final budget of its current term in office on March 19, the finance minister told MPs in the House of Commons today.

"We know there's more to do. That's why I am so pleased to announce that March 19, we will be introducing budget 2019, the next steps in our plan to ensure middle-class optimism and an economy that works for all Canadians," Bill Morneau said.

A statement released by Morneau's office said the budget will focus on investments in people and communities and creating opportunities for future generations of Canadians, although no specifics were given.

The Business Council of Canada recently urged Morneau to include measures in the budget that will make Canada more competitive, and better able to handle any shocks from the next economic downturn.

BCC President and CEO Goldy Hyder said the council remains concerned about skills training, regulation, the energy sector, trade and Canada's fiscal sustainability.

"Canada's business leaders are concerned about Canada's economic future," Hyder said in the letter, which was sent to the minister Tuesday. "Budget 2019 is an important opportunity to introduce measures to help Canada reach its full potential while preparing for the next downturn."