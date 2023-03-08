Former cabinet minister Marc Garneau resigning from House of Commons

Marc Garneau, a former cabinet minister and astronaut, is resigning his seat in the House of Commons, Radio-Canada confirmed Wednesday.

The National Post was the first to report the story.

Garneau, 74, has represented the Quebec riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount, formerly Westmount-Ville-Marie, as a Liberal since 2008. He served as minister of transport in Prime Minister JustinTrudeau's government from 2015 to 2021, and then as minister of foreign affairs from January 2021 to October 2021.

Garneau made history in 1984 when he became the first Canadian to fly in space. He later became deputy director of Canada's astronaut program.

Prior to his career as an astronaut, he was a commissioned officer in the Royal Canadian Navy, where he served from 1974 to 1989. He rose to the rank of captain before retiring.

He was appointed a companion of the Order of Canada in 2003.