Canadian Palestinian citizen journalist missing in Gaza for 2 weeks turns up alive

A Canadian Palestinian citizen journalist who has been missing for more than two weeks and had been feared dead has turned up alive in Gaza.

He posted a new video in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday

CBC News ·
A woman in a blue headscarf poses for a photo of a manin with a beard in a restaurant.
Mai Hussein poses for a photo with her son Mansour Shouman, who went missing in Gaza more than two weeks ago. Shouman appears to be alive after posting a video update from Gaza on Tuesday. (Submitted by Mai Hussein)

Mansour Shouman, who has reached millions of English speakers through his daily social media updates on the conflict, posted a new video in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday. 

More to come. 

