Government releases list of approved quarantine hotels for returning travellers

Three days before new travel rules are set to come into force, the federal government has released a list of hotels where air travellers arriving in Canada can complete the mandatory quarantine period.

As of Monday, all air travellers returning from non-essential international trips will have to isolate in one of the approved facilities, at their own expense, for up to 72 hours while they await the results of a polymerase chain reaction test (commonly known as a PCR test) taken upon arrival.

Travellers must also produce negative COVID-19 results from tests taken 72 hours before boarding their flights to Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the new measures are meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus "variants of concern" — some of which scientists say are more transmissible than the more common strain.

Travellers flying into Canada from abroad will land in one of four cities — Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto or Montreal — and are responsible for booking their own rooms there even if they plan on travelling on to other destinations. Those with negative results on their arrival tests will be able to take connecting flights to their final destinations.

All hotel bookings are being managed by American Express Global Business Travel, a multinational travel company. To book a room, travellers need to call 1-800-294-8253.

Here is the list of approved hotels:

Calgary International Airport (YYC)

Acclaim Hotel

Marriott Calgary Airport

Vancouver International Airport (YVR)

Westin Wall Centre Vancouver Airport

Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ)

Alt Hotel Pearson Airport

Four Points by Sheraton and Element Toronto Airport

Holiday Inn Toronto International Airport

Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Toronto International Airport

Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL)