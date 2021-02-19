Government releases list of approved quarantine hotels for returning travellers
As of Monday, returning air travellers are required to quarantine while awaiting results of COVID-19 test
Three days before new travel rules are set to come into force, the federal government has released a list of hotels where air travellers arriving in Canada can complete the mandatory quarantine period.
As of Monday, all air travellers returning from non-essential international trips will have to isolate in one of the approved facilities, at their own expense, for up to 72 hours while they await the results of a polymerase chain reaction test (commonly known as a PCR test) taken upon arrival.
Travellers must also produce negative COVID-19 results from tests taken 72 hours before boarding their flights to Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the new measures are meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus "variants of concern" — some of which scientists say are more transmissible than the more common strain.
Travellers flying into Canada from abroad will land in one of four cities — Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto or Montreal — and are responsible for booking their own rooms there even if they plan on travelling on to other destinations. Those with negative results on their arrival tests will be able to take connecting flights to their final destinations.
All hotel bookings are being managed by American Express Global Business Travel, a multinational travel company. To book a room, travellers need to call 1-800-294-8253.
Here is the list of approved hotels:
Calgary International Airport (YYC)
- Acclaim Hotel
- Marriott Calgary Airport
Vancouver International Airport (YVR)
- Westin Wall Centre Vancouver Airport
Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ)
- Alt Hotel Pearson Airport
- Four Points by Sheraton and Element Toronto Airport
- Holiday Inn Toronto International Airport
- Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Toronto International Airport
Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL)
- Aloft Montreal Airport
- Crowne Plaza Montreal Airport
- Holiday Inn Express and Suites Montreal Airport
- Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.