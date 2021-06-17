Ontario Court of Appeal Justice Mahmud Jamal nominated to country's top court

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated the Honourable Mahmud Jamal as the next member of the Supreme Court of Canada.

"I know that Justice Jamal, with his exceptional legal and academic experience and dedication to serving others, will be a valuable asset to our country's highest court," Trudeau said in a statement.

The fully bilingual Justice Jamal was appointed to the Court of Appeal for Ontario in 2019 and appeared in 35 appeals before the Supreme Court of Canada on civil, constitutional, criminal and regulatory issues.

He also taught constitutional law at McGill University and administrative law at Osgoode Hall Law School.

