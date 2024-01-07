Content
Steven MacKinnon to step in as Liberal House leader with Gould set to begin parental leave

Steven MacKinnon, a Liberal MP representing Gatineau, will be sworn in as government House leader on Monday, taking over from Karina Gould as she departs for parental leave.

Plan for MacKinnon's takeover was announced in the summer

Christian Paas-Lang · CBC News ·
A man wearing a suit speaks in the House of Commons.
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon will be sworn in as interim House leader on Monday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon will be sworn in Monday as the government's chief co-ordinator in the House of Commons, with Karina Gould departing for parental leave.

MacKinnon, who represents the riding of Gatineau, Que., will be sworn in at Rideau Hall on Monday morning. He'll take on the role of government House leader, responsible for handling the government's legislative agenda and organizing the day-to-day business of the party's legislative actions.

MacKinnon, 57, was first elected to the House in 2015 and previously served as parliamentary secretary to the minister of public services and procurement.

He'll be filling in on an interim basis for Gould, who is leaving the post to go on parental leave. Gould is preparing to welcome her second child, and has spoken previously about the stress of returning to parliamentary life after a leave of just a few months when her son was born in 2019.

Karina Gould, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons rises during question period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.
Liberal Karina Gould, leader of the government in the House of Commons, is taking parental leave as she prepares to welcome her second child. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Gould, who represents the riding of Burlington, Ont., told The Canadian Press she would continue to vote remotely and attend cabinet meetings virtually.

Gould became House leader during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's major cabinet shuffle last summer, when nearly all portfolios swapped hands. She had previously held several cabinet roles, including minister of families, children and social development; minister of international development; and minister of democratic institutions.

Gould, 36, made history as the youngest woman ever to be named a cabinet minister, as well as the first to give birth while in office.

