Peter MacKay will confirm that he is jumping into the Conservative leadership with a tweet later today, CBC News has confirmed.

MacKay is expected to formally launch his campaign late next week.

The tweet will publicly confirm work that has been going on behind the scenes for some time. MacKay has recruited former Conservative MP Alex Nuttall as his campaign manager. Michael Diamond, who ran Ontario Premier Doug Ford's PC leadership campaign, is his director of communications.

MacKay will be running to lead the party he helped to create. He took the reins of the Progressive Conservative Party and quickly merged it with Stephen Harper's Canadian Alliance to form the Conservative Party in 2003.

And he may well wind up running against a former political mentor, Jean Charest.

More to come ...

MacKay joins Marilyn Gladu as the second Conservative to formally signal they are entering the race.