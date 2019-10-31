Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today
MacKay's leadership run has been in the rumour mill for months
Peter MacKay will confirm that he is jumping into the Conservative leadership with a tweet later today, CBC News has confirmed.
MacKay is expected to formally launch his campaign late next week.
The tweet will publicly confirm work that has been going on behind the scenes for some time. MacKay has recruited former Conservative MP Alex Nuttall as his campaign manager. Michael Diamond, who ran Ontario Premier Doug Ford's PC leadership campaign, is his director of communications.
MacKay will be running to lead the party he helped to create. He took the reins of the Progressive Conservative Party and quickly merged it with Stephen Harper's Canadian Alliance to form the Conservative Party in 2003.
And he may well wind up running against a former political mentor, Jean Charest.
More to come ...
MacKay joins Marilyn Gladu as the second Conservative to formally signal they are entering the race.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.