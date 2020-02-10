Peter MacKay says he'll try to force an election this fall if he wins the Conservative leadership race

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay says that if he becomes party leader, he will try to topple the Liberal government as early as this fall.

In a fundraising email sent out to party members, MacKay says that, under his leadership, the Conservative caucus would "bring a motion of non-confidence to the House of Commons. We will defeat the minority Liberal government as soon as possible.

"We need an election in October."

In his letter, MacKay cites the recent rail protests and subsequent layoffs as reasons to bring down the Trudeau government early.

"With a strong and united party, we can win the election and form a strong and united government," the letter says.

MacKay is widely seen as the leading candidate in the race to replace current leader Andrew Scheer.

On Saturday, the party issued the final list of eight candidates who have met the initial conditions to run.

Another candidate, Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu, beat MacKay to the punch in calling for an early election.

In Facebook post on February 24, Gladu said that, if she's elected Conservative leader, her "first act will be to call on other opposition parties to join with us to bring down this government and allow Canadians to elect a government that will work in their best interests."

Conservative votes alone would not be enough to topple the government and trigger an election. They would need significant support from MPs in the Bloc Québécois or NDP caucuses.

The results of the leadership race will be announced June 27 in Toronto.