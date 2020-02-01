Former Olympic and Paralympic athlete hopes to bring more teamwork into political arena

Some people love shoes, but newly-elected Liberal MP Lyne Bessette said she specifically loves running shoes.

"I have a big closet downstairs and I think I must have 50 pairs in there," she said in a December interview. "A good running shoe is when your toes feel free."

Bessette, a former Olympic and Paralympic road cyclist, was elected to the riding of Brome-Missisquoi, Que. in October with 38.3 per cent of the vote. Bloc Québécois candidate Monique Allard finished close behind her, with 34.4 per cent.

Bessette said she got into politics in order to give back to her riding, as well as the rest of Canada.

"I know I'm from Quebec, but I've always thought of myself as a Canadian, and I really wanted to come to Ottawa and try to make a difference," she said.

Her dream was always to go to the Olympics, Bessette said, and "as soon as I touched cycling, I knew that that's where I belong to try to reach my goal."

She first tried out cycling after a running injury, she said, and from there she was hooked.

"My body fitted perfectly with the sport. And I was really strong in my first race," she said. "So I said to myself 'if I train and I'm already beating girls that had been training for a long time, maybe I have a chance.'"

It led to Bessette competing in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia, and the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece. She also captured gold at the 2012 London Paralympic Games with Robbi Weldon, who is visually impaired.

Lyne Bessette is the newly-elected Liberal MP for Brome-Missisquoi, Que. (CBC News)

The two competed on a tandem bike, she said, with Bessette piloting it — controlling the brakes, shifting gears, and doing race strategy, while Weldon gave the bike the power that was needed to win.

"To win the gold at the Paralympics in London was the cherry on the sundae," she said, adding she didn't finish her career quite the way she wanted to and this was a chance to do another ending.

The most important thing sport taught her was teamwork, she said, and now she's aiming to bring more of it into politics.

"When you're on a team, you don't get along with everybody all the time," she said. "In politics, it's the same thing — we have different parties we have different ideas. But at the same time, the goal is to serve Canadians and as an athlete, my goal was to try to win for my team."