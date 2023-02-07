RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is stepping down

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced her retirement and will step down from the top job next month.

In a statement, Lucki said she had made a "personal decision" to leave the post.

"This was not an easy decision as I love the RCMP and have loved being the 24th commissioner. I am so incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to lead this historic organization and witness first hand the tremendous work being done each and every day by all employees from coast to coast to coast and internationally," she said.

Lucki, who was sworn in on April 16, 2018, said the national force has made "some great progress" in meeting the expectations of Canadians, communities and policing partners.

Her last day in the job will be March 17.

It has been been a challenging year for the outgoing commissioner, who has been pursued by allegations of political interference and mixed reviews of her performances in front of public inquiries and commissions.

She ended 2022 facing calls for her resignation from multiple sources — including the Opposition Conservatives and a provincial justice minister.

Lucki's response to the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to convoy protests has come under attack — and was cited by Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro as a reason to fire her.

"She failed to inform the federal cabinet of all law enforcement options available prior to the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act," Shandro said in a November statement.

But Lucki insisted she has "accomplished a lot" with the senior executive team and RCMP employees, including modernizing the force and addressing internal challenges.

"I'm so proud of the steps we've taken to modernize – to increase accountability, address systemic racism, ensure a safe and equitable workplace and advance reconciliation with Indigenous peoples," she said in the statement.

"I leave knowing I did my best and take comfort that the RCMP is well placed to shine in its 150th year."

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino thanked Lucki for her years of service.

"From training new recruits at depot to becoming the Mounties' first woman commissioner, she has dedicated her life to keeping Canadians safe," he tweeted. "Commissioner Lucki has led the force for nearly five years, navigating through the pandemic and beyond. I want to thank her for her partnership and dedication."

Mendicino said the government will now begin the process of appointing the next commissioner.