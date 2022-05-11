In new mandate letter, top Mountie asked to speed up RCMP reform, boost recruitment

The federal government has issued RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki new marching orders, including increasing recruitment, reviewing the Mounties' use-of-force techniques and asking officers to respond more quickly to remove firearms from potentially dangerous situations of intimate partner violence.

In a new mandate letter sent from Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino Friday morning, the top Mountie is being asked to "accelerate RCMP reform over the next two years."

In an interview with CBC News, Mendicino said the new priorities come amid a changing threat landscape.

"What are those disconcerting trends? I would say, one, the rise of ideological extremism that can lead to violence. Two, the ongoing alarming trends around the rise of gun violence and in connection with it the rise of gender-based violence," he said.

"And so publishing an updated mandate letter is about ensuring that there is the appropriate focus and accountability in meeting those priorities as they relate to public safety."

One of the top-line items in the letter is improving RCMP recruitment "to better reflect the communities it serves, in particular Indigenous and Black communities, and recruiting more members with the skills necessary to combat sophisticated crimes."

According to the RCMP's own statistics, about 8.1 per cent of regular members identified as Indigenous in 2014. That dropped to seven per cent in 2021.

Mendicino said he's had "constructive conversations" with Lucki about the need to boost those figures.

"I think this goes right to the core of the relationship between the RCMP and the communities that they police, because if the RCMP reflects the diversity of that community in which they are working, then it will foster, I think, a relationship that is based on trust, on integrity," he said.

Opportunity for 'RCMP to lead': Mendicino

The minister said he believes the distrust built up between the RCMP and some Indigenous communities can be overcome, "but I believe that it will take a lot of work."

He said, "I think that work begins with an acknowledgement of the very tragic and difficult and painful history around the RCMP's role in residential schools."

A person reacts after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. (Morry Gash/The Associated Press)

The minister is also asking Lucki to help develop new national standards on how officers should intervene in a crisis situation and conduct an external review on de-escalation techniques.

As part of that, the government is asking the RCMP to ban the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and neck restraints.

News of the ban has already attracted some concern about limiting options for officers in high-stress situations.

The ask comes two years after the murder of George Floyd in police custody in the U.S. His death spurred mass protests against police brutality across North America.

"There is an opportunity for the RCMP to lead by creating a set of a new national set of standards around use of force," Mendicino said.

He also said the RCMP "can show leadership" in "looking to create and modernize policies to eliminate systemic racism and inequities that has seen the over-representation of racialized Canadians and Indigenous peoples within our justice system."

Mounties asked to move more quickly removing guns

In one of the more specific requests, Mendicino is asking Lucki's officers to remove firearms from potentially dangerous situations of intimate partner violence.

"I think it's making sure that there is the appropriate focus on resourcing, on the RCMP and local law enforcement, to respond quickly to reports where intimate partner violence or gender-based violence is playing a role in where a gun is present," he said.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the new mandate letter is a way to keep the RCMP accountable. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

The letter also asks Lucki to finish setting up the Independent Centre for Harassment Resolution. The centre was born out of the RCMP's internal sexual harassment crisis and is meant to act as an external body to deal with allegations.

She's also instructed to work with Indigenous communities in addressing the legacy of residential schools, including disclosing documents and helping communities "seek justice at their own pace."

Mendicino said Lucki's success will be based on whether she meets the objectives laid out in the new letter.

"We will be able to track that progress, I think, very specifically, because the language itself is specific," he said.

Lucki last received a mandate letter from then-public safety minister Ralph Goodale in 2018. That letter primarily focused on reforming the RCMP's culture and making sure members were protected from harassment and violence in the workplace.

"I would say that the RCMP has made progress, but there is a need to advance that progress and to accelerate the actions that are taken to reform the RCMP," said Mendicino.