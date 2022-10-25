Mendicino says email from Lucki doesn't mean Emergencies Act was unnecessary
Lucki wrote on Feb. 14 that she didn't think police had exhausted all available tools
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is brushing off concerns about an email sent to his office by the RCMP commissioner just hours before the government invoked the Emergencies Act last February.
The email from Commissioner Brenda Lucki shows she didn't think police had exhausted all available tools to end the ongoing occupation of downtown Ottawa by protesters demanding an end to COVID-19 restrictions.
The email was submitted as evidence at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which is investigating whether the government was justified in using that act to give itself and police temporary but extraordinary powers to bring the protests to a close.
- RCMP head told feds police had not used 'all available tools' hours before Emergencies Act was invoked
Mendicino said the government listened to lots of different advice but ultimately made its own decision to invoke the act.
He also said Lucki told a House of Commons committee in the spring that the act was needed to clear out protests.
Mendicino told that same committee that the federal Liberals invoked the act on the advice of police.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?