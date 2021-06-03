Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Blair, Lucki to testify on allegations of political interference in N.S. shooting investigation

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair will testify Monday before a House of Commons committee about alleged political interference by the Liberal government in the investigation into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

Committee members will look for answers on how much pressure government put on head of RCMP

Richard Raycraft · CBC News ·

7 minutes ago
Live
Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki will appear before the public safety committee following allegations of political interference in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting investigation.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair will testify Monday before a House of Commons committee to answer questions about alleged political interference by the Liberal government in the investigation into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

The controversy erupted last month when it came to light that RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell's notes said Lucki had tried to get investigators to publicly reveal the weapons the gunman used. Lucki was reportedly unhappy when investigators refused to divulge that information because she had made a promise to the Prime Minister's Office and Blair, who was the minister of public safety at the time.

Campbell's notes suggest the government wanted the information public to further its gun control agenda.

Lia Scanlan, the former communications director for the Nova Scotia RCMP, said in a letter released publicly last month that Lucki was under pressure after conversations with Blair.

Lucki has denied she tried to interfere in the investigation, as has Blair. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the government did not put any "undue" pressure or influence on the RCMP.

The controversy has raised questions about how much influence the federal government should have over the RCMP Commissioner.

Members of the public safety and national security committee will look for answers from Lucki and Blair as to how much the government allegedly tried to pressure Lucki into revealing information about the shooting.

Raquel Dancho, the Conservative public safety critic and vice-chair of the committee, said her party hopes to nail down specifics on what happened and when.

"We're hoping to fill some gaps in the evidence," she said in a news conference before the committee meeting.

"What transpired? Who talked to who during that time? What information was exchanged?"

You can watch the testimony live above, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

