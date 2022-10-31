Lucki, Blair testify on allegations of political interference in mass shooting investigation
Former public safety minister faces allegations he pressured RCMP top cop
Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki will testify at the House of Commons public safety and national security committee on allegations Blair pressured Lucki to release details on the guns used in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Blair and Lucki appeared before the committee this summer, where they both denied meddling in the RCMP's investigation. They were responding to reports the Prime Minister's Office and Blair's office wanted information about the weapons used released publicly to advance the Liberal government's gun control agenda.
Earlier this month, RCMP released audio of an April 2020 call between Lucki and RCMP staff. In that call, Lucki expresses disappointment that investigators didn't disclose the make and model of the weapons, adding that she'd told Blair's office that would happen.
Testimony is expected to start with Blair at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the committee live in the video above.
