Long-time Conservative MP Deepak Obhrai died Friday night of liver cancer at age 69.

A statement from his Parliamentary office called the illness "brief and aggressive."

"We are still shocked by his sudden departure," a Facebook post from his family reads. Obhrai was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer just a few weeks before his death.

The representative from Calgary Forest Lawn was an MP for 22 years, the Dean of the Conservative caucus and ran for the party's leadership in 2017. He was the longest serving Conservative parliamentarian and the first person of colour to vie to lead the party.

Under Stephen Harper's government, he served as the parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs, international human rights and international co-operation.

Addressing his colleagues, constituents and supporters, the family said that "support and love for our Dad continued to inspire him to break every glass ceiling, and overcome every obstacle, so that he could continue doing what he loved the most – standing up for human rights."

Obhrai was known to stand up for people, especially immigrants — even to his own party members.

Last summer he took a strong stance against his fellow Conservatives at the party's policy convention in Halifax after delegates voted to end birthright citizenship for anyone who doesn't have a Canadian parent or a parent with permanent residency.

Condolences from MPs of all stripes and other high-profile Conservatives poured in on Saturday, including from federal leader Andrew Scheer.

"He was always a champion for his riding and fought hard for his constituents. His decades of hard work to advance the conservative movement and ultimately strengthen Canada will not be forgotten," a statement from his office said.

"Deepak was a constant source of joy inside the Conservative caucus. He brightened every room he walked into and often injected warmth, kindness, and good humour into our deliberations. I know I speak on behalf of my Conservative colleagues when I say that he will be missed tremendously."

I’m very sad to learn that longtime Conservative MP <a href="https://twitter.com/deepakobhrai?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@deepakobhrai</a> has passed away. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and the entire <a href="https://twitter.com/CPC_HQ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CPC_HQ</a> caucus and staff. His was a champion of human rights around the world and his legacy will live on for years to come. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> —@fordnation

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted that Obhrai was a "champion of human rights around the world."

Obhrai was always firm — and occasionally stubborn. Once, in an interview with CBC News, when asked about directives from the national Conservative campaign during an election, Obhrai responded "Harper never got to tell me to do anything."

He was planning to run in his eighth federal election this fall.