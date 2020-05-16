Trudeau says military members saw 'extremely troubling' things in Ontario long-term care facilities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that Canadian Armed Forces members deployed to long-term care homes have reported witnessing "extremely troubling" incidents in Ontario facilities.

Trudeau did not detail the incidents reported by the CAF members. Two military sources tell CBC's Vassy Kapelos that military members deployed to the facilities found instances of severe neglect.

"We are going to ask the province to investigate the instances of neglect and do something about it," said one source. "We found no rules, a lack of staff training and medical equipment and instances of staff reusing syringes on seniors."

"Members witnessed people dying and not being taken care of adequately and felt compelled to put it in writing," said a second source.

Sources told CBC military members deployed to long-term care homes saw cockroaches and residents left in dirty diapers or left unbathed for weeks.

Trudeau said he was saddened, shocked, disappointed and angry to learn of the incidents. He said a report detailing what CAF members saw has been shared with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who will provide more details later today.

"On reading the deeply disturbing report, I had obviously a range of emotions of anger, of sadness, of frustration, of grief," Trudeau said. "It is extremely troubling, and as I've said from the very beginning of this, we need to do a better job of supporting our seniors in long-term care right across the country, through this pandemic and beyond."

Watch: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on 'deeply disturbing' reports out of long-term care homes

Trudeau said the report underscores the need to improve standards of care for seniors in long-term care homes across the country, and said the federal government will support the provinces to do that going forward. Long-term care falls under provincial jurisdiction.

"We need to do a better job of caring for the people who built this country," Trudeau said. "The greatest generation saw us through World War Two. We need to be there to support them properly through this global crisis."

Trudeau said there have been requests from Ontario and Quebec to extend the CAF deployment in long-term care facilities.