Court orders lobbying czar to reconsider if Aga Khan broke rules with vacation gift to PM
'We trust in the process ... and respect the work that the court and the lobbying commissioner will do': PM
The Federal Court has ordered the lobbying commissioner to take another look at whether the Aga Khan broke the rules by giving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a vacation in the Bahamas.
In September 2017, then-commissioner Karen Shepherd said there was no basis to a complaint that the Aga Khan, a billionaire philanthropist, had violated the code for lobbyists by allowing Trudeau and his family to stay on his private island in the Caribbean.
She found no evidence the Aga Khan was paid for his work as a director of a foundation registered to lobby the federal government, and therefore concluded the code did not apply to his interactions with Trudeau.
"We trust in the process in place and respect the work that the court and the lobbying commissioner will do," Trudeau said in Kitchener Tuesday.
Ottawa-based group Democracy Watch challenged the ruling in Federal Court.
In its decision, the court calls Shepherd's ruling unreasonable because it was a narrow, technical, and targeted analysis that lacked transparency.
The court directed Nancy Belanger, who has since become lobbying commissioner, to re-examine the matter.
With files from CBC News
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.