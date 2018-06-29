What consumer goods and food items could cost 10% more as of July 1

The federal government has released its final list of U.S. imports that will be slapped with tariffs starting Sunday — with some notable changes from the list that was floated at the beginning of June, before industry had a chance to weigh in on the proposals.

Aside from the vast array of steel products that are being slapped with a tariff of 25 per cent and a long list of aluminum products that will cost Canadian importers 10 per cent more, the new tariffs will also apply to a long list of consumer items.

The consumer items fall under the country of origin classifications outlined in NAFTA.

The federal government put out a list of these consumer items on May 31 and gave industry and stakeholders time to make a case for why a given item should be added to the list or removed.

While much of it stays the same — tariffs on U.S. whisky, lawn mowers, ketchup and maple syrup remain in place — there have been some tweaks.

The government added some items, such as cast-iron grills, refrigerator-freezers and pillows, to the list and removed others: steel and iron beer kegs and prepared mustard.

Here is the full list of consumer goods that will be hit with 10 per cent tariffs entering Canada as of July 1: