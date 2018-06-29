What consumer goods and food items could cost 10% more as of July 1
Cast-iron grills, refrigerator-freezers and pillows added to list, prepared mustard and beer kegs removed
The federal government has released its final list of U.S. imports that will be slapped with tariffs starting Sunday — with some notable changes from the list that was floated at the beginning of June, before industry had a chance to weigh in on the proposals.
Aside from the vast array of steel products that are being slapped with a tariff of 25 per cent and a long list of aluminum products that will cost Canadian importers 10 per cent more, the new tariffs will also apply to a long list of consumer items.
The consumer items fall under the country of origin classifications outlined in NAFTA.
The federal government put out a list of these consumer items on May 31 and gave industry and stakeholders time to make a case for why a given item should be added to the list or removed.
While much of it stays the same — tariffs on U.S. whisky, lawn mowers, ketchup and maple syrup remain in place — there have been some tweaks.
The government added some items, such as cast-iron grills, refrigerator-freezers and pillows, to the list and removed others: steel and iron beer kegs and prepared mustard.
Here is the full list of consumer goods that will be hit with 10 per cent tariffs entering Canada as of July 1:
- Yogourt.
- Coffee, roasted: not decaffeinated.
- Prepared meals: of spent fowl; other than in cans or glass jars.
- Prepared meals of bovine animals.
- Maple sugar and maple syrup.
- Licorice, candy and toffee.
- Chocolate, in blocks, slabs or bars, filled and not filled.
- Pizza and quiche.
- Cucumbers and gherkins.
- Strawberry jam.
- Orange juice: not frozen.
- Soya sauce.
- Tomato ketchup.
- Mayonnaise and salad dressing.
- Mixed condiments and mixed seasonings.
- Sauces.
- Soups and broths and preparations therefor.
- Sweetened waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters.
- Whiskies.
- Manicure or pedicure preparations.
- Hair lacquers.
- Pre-shave and shaving preparations.
- Preparations for perfuming or deodorizing rooms, including those used during religious rites.
- Organic liquid or cream for skin washing.
- Automatic dishwasher detergents.
- Candles.
- Glues or adhesives.
- Insecticides: in packages weighing 1.36 kg or less.
- Fungicides: in packages weighing 1.36 kg or less.
- Herbicides, in packages weighing 1.36 kg or less.
- Sacks and bags.
- Tableware and kitchenware.
- Household articles and hygienic or toilet articles.
- Plywood, 6 mm thick or less.
- Some specific paper products.
- Toilet paper.
- Handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels.
- Tablecloths and serviettes.
- Bobbins, spools, caps and similar supports.
- Printed or illustrated postcards.
- Cast iron grilles.
- Combined refrigerator-freezers for recreational vehicles.
- Non-electric water heaters.
- Household dish washing machines.
- Lawn mowers.
- Washing machines.
- Inflatable boats.
- Sailboats, with or without auxiliary motor.
- Motorboats.
- Upholstered wooden furniture.
- Mattresses.
- Sleeping bags.
- Pillows, cushions, quilts, containing less than 85 per cent by weight of silk.
- Playing cards.
- Ballpoint and felt tipped pens.
